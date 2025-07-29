22-year-old Army ROTC cadet reportedly dies during training on Fort Knox

FORT KNOX, Ky. (LEX 18) — U.S. Army Cadet Command (ROTC) reported that 22-year-old Cadet Neil Edara from New Jersey died during training camp on the Land Navigation site on Fort Knox, Kentucky on July 24.

ROTC detailed that Cadet Edara "became unresponsive while conducting Land Navigation Training." Cadet Edara was evacuated by helicopter to the University of Louisville where he was pronounced dead by medical professionals, ROTC reported.

ROTC noted that Cadet Edara's cause of death remains under investigation.

On Tuesday, July 29, Kentucky Senator Matt Deneen (R-Elizabethtown) released a statement:

I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Cadet Neil Edara during a training exercise at Fort Knox. His dedication to service and leadership reflects the very best of our nation’s young people. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and the entire ROTC and Rutgers communities during this time of profound grief. May we honor his memory by recognizing the courage and commitment of those who choose to serve.

In addition, New Jersey Senator Andy Kim released a statement regarding the death of Cadet Edara.