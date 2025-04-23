Kentucky senators request extension to REAL ID deadline

(LEX 18) — With just two weeks to go, a group of Kentucky state senators is asking Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for an extension to the REAL ID deadline.

The current deadline is May 7th. That's when everyone will need a REAL ID, passport or military ID to board commercial flights or enter any federal building.

The letter, from Senator Jimmy Higdon and co-signed by 27 other state senators, raises concerns about Kentucky's ability to completely implement the program. He cites limited appointment availability and long wait times at regional licensing offices across the Commonwealth, as well as the unnecessary hardship he believes is being created for seniors, rural residents and working families.

"We've created somewhat of a hectic situation at our regional offices right now with people rushing to get their REAL ID," said Sen. Higdon. "We're really gonna have chaos if this is implemented on May 7th."

That was the case at the office on Leestown Road in Lexington, where we found Leah and Jennifer Rose in line for Leah's driver's permit.

Jennifer told LEX 18 she's had her REAL ID for five years.

"I think if you're patient with the system, make your appointment, come in, wait, you can accomplish it," she said.

Sen. Higdon says he's hoping for a two-year extension, but even a year would allow Kentucky to fully implement REAL ID. Right now, less than 40% of Kentuckians are REAL ID-compliant.

Higdon referenced recently passed House Bill 43, which is meant to help with the strain at regional offices by allowing third-party vendors to assist with license renewals. But that doesn't take effect until June 27th.

He said state police and transportation officials have worked hard to implement REAL ID. Higdon also stressed that not everyone needs a REAL ID. He encourages Kentuckians to figure out what form of identification works best for them.