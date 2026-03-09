Kentucky Shop and Olive's Apron tap into Big Blue Nation loyalty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky basketball may be battling an up-and-down season, but the passion of Big Blue Nation is proving unstoppable - and two local business owners are turning that loyalty into sales.

"We go into the season with injuries, we're 19-12, and now we're playing on a Wednesday of the SEC tournament which almost feels like a slap in the face a little bit," said Rick Paynter, owner of The Kentucky Shop.

Still, Paynter said he has learned not to let the team's performance dictate big business decisions. After 13 years in operation, he has seen the highs and lows, and says the loyalty of Big Blue Nation carries sales through even the most heartbreaking seasons.

According to Deloitte, "fanatics" spend 6 times more than casual fans; die-hards still buy merchandise, tickets, and travel even in losing years. To keep sales strong, Paynter capitalizes on funny and viral moments, staying ready to move fast when opportunity strikes.

"We don't have anything out right now, but we are 'of the moment' and if something does happen, the presses will be hot tomorrow and we'll be rolling them out for all of Lexington to grab," Paynter said.

Across town at Olive's Apron Bakery and Tea Shop, owner Ashley Crossen is blending basketball into baked goods, naming treats after players at her shop.

"Mo-cha Fudge Brownies, Bacon Chandler Biscuits, Mala-Chai Cookies, he's my son's favorite player," Crossen said, rattling off her list of specials.

When the SEC Tournament tips off, fans can pick a player or a dessert. For Crossen, the menu is also a way to celebrate the players who make the game special, particularly for young fans.

"They come out and they're exhausted and they take the time to talk to sign the balls for these kids and really talk to them," Crossen said.

And when it comes to the season itself, Crossen is not wavering.

"I am not a fair weather fan, I love them win or lose and I think they're gonna pull it out when it counts," Crossen said.