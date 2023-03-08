Kentucky sports betting bill easily passes out of committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bill that would legalize sports betting in Kentucky easily passed out of committee Wednesday morning.

House Bill 551 would legalize wagering on live sporting events, giving Kentuckians similar access to online betting accounts as those in nearby states.

Some Kentucky lawmakers are hoping to move HB 551 through the legislature this year. The next stop for the bill is a vote on the House floor.

The bill’s primary sponsor, Rep. Michael Meredith, tells lawmakers this bill is about regulating something that is already happening.

He says a lot of money is already being bet — illegally — in Kentucky.

"The reality is, we know there’s a ton of this activity already going on in the state and there’s a ton of residents crossing the border to place their bets. We just need to bring this home and regulate it properly," said Rep. Meredith.

The Family Foundation, a group against the bill, tells lawmakers this bill is about “predatory gambling.” The group believes legalized sports betting would ultimately hurt Kentucky.

"Just because other states are making bad policy decisions and preying on their own citizens is not a good reason for Kentucky to follow suit," said David Walls, of The Family Foundation.

Rep. Meredith believes it’ll get action in the full House early next week.

He also believes they’re very close to receiving the votes they need in the Senate, which is the real challenge for this bill.