Kentucky State Capitol closes to public as $291 million construction project begins

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A release from Governor Andy Beshear reported that the Kentucky State Capitol will close beginning on Wednesday as construction begins on the $291.5 million Capitol Renovation Project.
The release read that the project is funded by the Kentucky General Assembly and will "modernize infrastructure, address decades of deferred maintenance," improve safety and enhance public and staff spaces.
The release also provided the following list of agency relocations:
- Office of Governor Andy Beshear
501 High Street, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40602
502-564-2611
- Governor’s Office of Constituent Services
500 Mero Street, Frankfort, KY 40601 (Physical Address)
502-564-2611
501 High Street, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601 (Mailing Address)
- Office of Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman
700 Louisville Road, Frankfort, KY40601
502-564-2611
- Legislative Research Commission
700 Capitol Avenue Loop, Frankfort, KY40601
502-564-8100
- Kentucky Supreme Court/State Law Library
669 Chamberlain Ave, Suite B, Frankfort, KY 40601
502-595-3007
- Secretary of State’s Office
1025 Capital Center Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601
502-564-3490
- Attorney General’s Office
1024 Capital Center Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601
502-696-5300
In addition, the Capitol Education Center is also undergoing renovations during the Capitol's closure and the updated facility is expected to open by mid-September, according to the release. Kentuckians who want to use the space, must submit an online request, which is under development and will be made available to the public.
The release noted that parts of the Capitol Grounds will be closed to the public during construction. However, the Floral Clock, the flower beds and green space on Capitol Avenue, the Kentucky COVID 19 Memorial, and the Gold Star Families Monument, will remain open.