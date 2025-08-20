Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kentucky State Capitol closes to public as $291 million construction project begins

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - The exterior photo of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., is shown on April 7, 2021. Kentucky lawmakers took aim Wednesday, March 2,3 2022, at reversing the state's chronically high rates for child abuse and neglect, passing a sweeping measure to bolster prevention and oversight efforts. The bill won 94-0 final passage in the House, sending the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A release from Governor Andy Beshear reported that the Kentucky State Capitol will close beginning on Wednesday as construction begins on the $291.5 million Capitol Renovation Project.

The release read that the project is funded by the Kentucky General Assembly and will "modernize infrastructure, address decades of deferred maintenance," improve safety and enhance public and staff spaces.

The release also provided the following list of agency relocations:

  • Office of Governor Andy Beshear
    501 High Street, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40602
    502-564-2611
  • Governor’s Office of Constituent Services
    500 Mero Street, Frankfort, KY 40601 (Physical Address)
    502-564-2611
    501 High Street, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601 (Mailing Address)
  • Office of Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman
    700 Louisville Road, Frankfort, KY40601
    502-564-2611
  • Legislative Research Commission
    700 Capitol Avenue Loop, Frankfort, KY40601
    502-564-8100
  • Kentucky Supreme Court/State Law Library
    669 Chamberlain Ave, Suite B, Frankfort, KY 40601
    502-595-3007
  • Secretary of State’s Office
    1025 Capital Center Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601
    502-564-3490
  • Attorney General’s Office
    1024 Capital Center Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601
    502-696-5300

In addition, the Capitol Education Center is also undergoing renovations during the Capitol's closure and the updated facility is expected to open by mid-September, according to the release. Kentuckians who want to use the space, must submit an online request, which is under development and will be made available to the public.

The release noted that parts of the Capitol Grounds will be closed to the public during construction. However, the Floral Clock, the flower beds and green space on Capitol Avenue, the Kentucky COVID 19 Memorial, and the Gold Star Families Monument, will remain open.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

