Kentucky State Capitol closes to public as $291 million construction project begins

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A release from Governor Andy Beshear reported that the Kentucky State Capitol will close beginning on Wednesday as construction begins on the $291.5 million Capitol Renovation Project.

The release read that the project is funded by the Kentucky General Assembly and will "modernize infrastructure, address decades of deferred maintenance," improve safety and enhance public and staff spaces.

The release also provided the following list of agency relocations:

Office of Governor Andy Beshear

501 High Street, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40602

502-564-2611

501 High Street, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40602 502-564-2611 Governor’s Office of Constituent Services

500 Mero Street, Frankfort, KY 40601 (Physical Address)

502-564-2611

501 High Street, 2 nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601 (Mailing Address)

500 Mero Street, Frankfort, KY 40601 (Physical Address) 502-564-2611 501 High Street, 2 Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601 (Mailing Address) Office of Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman

700 Louisville Road, Frankfort, KY40601

502-564-2611

700 Louisville Road, Frankfort, KY40601 502-564-2611 Legislative Research Commission

700 Capitol Avenue Loop, Frankfort, KY40601

502-564-8100

700 Capitol Avenue Loop, Frankfort, KY40601 502-564-8100 Kentucky Supreme Court/State Law Library

669 Chamberlain Ave, Suite B, Frankfort, KY 40601

502-595-3007

669 Chamberlain Ave, Suite B, Frankfort, KY 40601 502-595-3007 Secretary of State’s Office

1025 Capital Center Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601

502-564-3490

1025 Capital Center Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601 502-564-3490 Attorney General’s Office

1024 Capital Center Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601

502-696-5300



In addition, the Capitol Education Center is also undergoing renovations during the Capitol's closure and the updated facility is expected to open by mid-September, according to the release. Kentuckians who want to use the space, must submit an online request, which is under development and will be made available to the public.

The release noted that parts of the Capitol Grounds will be closed to the public during construction. However, the Floral Clock, the flower beds and green space on Capitol Avenue, the Kentucky COVID 19 Memorial, and the Gold Star Families Monument, will remain open.