Kentucky State Fair's AgLand showcases agricultural heritage to thousands of visitors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Fair continues this week, bringing experiences and attractions to hundreds of thousands of visitors, with agriculture remaining the backbone of the event throughout its more than century-long history.

Somewhere between the fried food and Ferris wheels at the Kentucky State Fairgrounds, AgLand offers an acre of agricultural exhibits that bring Kentucky's farm heritage into view for fairgoers.

"We've done a lot of the sensory bins, the corn and sand, there’s an obstacle course, we've gone to the public safety stuff so we got some firetruck hats and there’s lots of fun stuff over there too," said Emily Rupard, who was visiting the fair with her family.

Parents appreciate the educational value of the exhibits for children of all ages.

"I think it's a good experience and it's fun for him, he gets to miss school and learn things he might not on a day to day basis," said Kara Dillingham, another mom at the fair.

The interactive exhibits leave lasting impressions on young visitors. Kasen, Dillingham's son, was particularly impressed by one display.

" I learned the size of a cow heart!” he said, “I thought it was the size of a human heart, no it's massive.”

His younger sister Karlie was equally enthusiastic about her discoveries: "I saw the soy beans and I saw the honey bees and I saw the horses."

AgLand offers educational opportunities for visitors of all levels. "We've got stuff for everybody, from the first time hearing about what beans do, all the way up to how to build an aquaponics system," said Louis Ross, Kentucky State University extension environmental educator.

At AgLand's Discovery Farm, even the miniature attractions make a big impact on visitors.

"That's what makes it worth it, the long days, the long hours, just seeing the kids, a lot of them may not get to experience this any other time," said Theresa Pulliam, director of Discovery Farm.

Throughout the fair's 11-day stretch, 600,000 visitors will explore the grounds and likely make their way through AgLand, learning about 4H and FFA, higher education, commodities grown in the Commonwealth and much more.

Even after 120 years, the fair continues to balance new surprises with beloved traditions.

"It's just fun, every year is different and now that we have grandkids it's fun to see what they enjoy," said Marsha Kight, visiting with her daughter and grandkids.

AgLand recently earned a first place award from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, recognizing its excellence in agricultural education.

The Kentucky State Fair is open every day through Sunday at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. Tickets can be purchased online at kystatefair.org.