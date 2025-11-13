Kentucky State Parks set to undergo major renovations in winter off-season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Parks are entering hibernation mode - kind of.

"Lake Cumberland will be getting all new guest rooms, all the common areas and conference center will be upgraded, to meet the needs of what our guests want," said Deputy Commissioner Mark Kellen.

He says off season is the time to kick off upgrades. In addition to Lake Cumberland, other massive projects are underway at King Lake and Carter Cave.

Kellen says they were able to receive more than $130 million from the state for renovations to many of the 44 state parks.

"Our campgrounds were mostly built in the 50s, 60s and 70s and the camping world has changed since then, so we're trying to meet the needs of the campers of today," said Kellen.

He says many of the improvements can't be seen - like electricity and water system upgrades - and other infrastructure. But he says, all of that is important to the guest experience.

"Our state parks are just a treasure, we're known across the nation as having one of the best parks systems," said Kellen.

A complete guide to what's closed and what's not can be found here.