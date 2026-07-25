Kentucky State Police actively searching for missing 38-year-old Harlan County man

EVARTS, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper Shane Jacobs is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 38-year-old Harlan County man who was last seen in Evarts, Kentucky.

According to Jacobs, KSP received a report from family members on Saturday that 38-year-old Shaun Slaman of Harlan County was missing.

Slaman, who is originally from Florida, was last seen leaving the River Bend Campground in Evarts on foot, walking alongside the railroad tracks, according to Jacobs.

As seen in a photo provided, Slaman is a White male with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black tee shirt with a photo of Freddy Krueger on it, gray sweatpants, and black boots.

At this time, KSP believes Slaman to still be in the Evarts, Harlan County area. Residents with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact KSP Post 10 at (606) 573-3131.

"Any information, no matter how small, could be critical in helping locate him safely," said Jacobs.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.