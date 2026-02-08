Kentucky State Police arrests Meade County man on domestic violence charges

VINE GROVE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police arrested a Meade County man for domestic violence related charges early Saturday morning, according to a press release.

The press release writes that around 12 a.m. Saturday, Kentucky State Police Post 4 received a call from a domestic violence survivor. The survivor said that she was located at a Meade County Dollar General, and that she had been strangled.

The victim states that after the perpetrator strangled her she fell from a vehicle and hit her head.

The alleged perpetrator, 48-year-old Donald R. Brown, allegedly fled the scene to his home on Jennings Knob Road in Meade County, according to the press release.

When law enforcement officers showed up to Brown's property he refused to leave. So, Kentucky State Police obtained a search and arrest warrant.

At around 7:30 a.m., the Kentucky State Police Special Response Team responded to Brown's home where they searched the property and arrested him.

According to police, Brown was charged with strangulation in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree. Both charges are domestic violence related. He is being held at the Meade County Detention Center without bond.