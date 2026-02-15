Kentucky State Police arrests wanted Beaver Dam man after pursuit on motorcycle

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Beaver Dam resident is now in custody at the Grayson County Detention Center after he was involved in a pursuit with Kentucky State Police, according to a press release.

The press release states that on Friday afternoon, Kentucky State Police Post 4 troopers noticed a man on a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle driving on Owensboro Road in Grayson County without a visible license plate. According to police, when troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the motorcyclist allegedly fled the scene, and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver of the motorcycle was not arrested at the time of the pursuit.

It was discovered that the driver of the motorcycle was 49-year-old Ronald H. Geary, who had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Kentucky State Police located and arrested Geary on Saturday without incident. He was lodged at the Grayson County Detention Center, where he currently resides.

In connection to the pursuit, Geary was charged with fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) in the first degree, wanton endangerment of a police officer in the first degree, speeding 26 miles per hour or greater over the speed limit, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure to signal or improper signal, improper display of registration plates, improper passing, reckless driving, and speeding in a restricted zone.

Geary had outstanding warrants out of Ohio County, which included flagrant non-support, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) in the first degree, wanton endangerment of a police officer in the second degree, fleeing or evading police (on foot) in the first degree, operating an off-road vehicle on public/private land without consent, and failure to appear on charges of speeding 15 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Along with Ohio County, Geary also had warrants out of Warren County for speeding 21 miles per hour over the speed limit on a limited access highway, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure to signal or improper signal, reckless driving, and following another vehicle too closely.