Kentucky State Police confirms 1 adult dead in Bullitt County car accident

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 4 is investigating a fatal car accident that occurred Saturday near Mount Washington in Bullitt County, according to a press release.

The press release states that the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kentucky Route 44 East and Watergate Drive.

According to police, a juvenile driving a Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on Kentucky Route 44 East when the passenger-side tires of their vehicle dropped onto a steep shoulder off the road. When the juvenile driver went to correct the vehicle, they crossed the center-line into the eastbound lane, striking a Ford Escape.

Kentucky State Police report that the driver of the Toyota Tacoma dropped into the steep shoulder for "unknown reasons."

Upon impact, the Ford Escape traveled down into a small embankment and flipped onto its roof, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Sarah Weisman from Shepherdsville. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bullitt County Coroner.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was not injured in the incident, police report.