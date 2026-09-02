Kentucky State Police honor fallen Trooper Bobby McCoun on anniversary of line-of-duty death

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (LEX News) — The Kentucky State Police on Tuesday honored the memory of Trooper Bobby A. McCoun Jr., who was killed in the line of duty 51 years ago.

In a social media post, KSP recognized McCoun as a fallen hero and noted that he died Sept. 1, 1975, during an accidental shooting. He was 23 years old and assigned to KSP Post 9 in Pikeville.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page and other memorial records, McCoun was accidentally shot at the Pike County Jailer’s Office after a firearm was discharged by a Pike County constable. The constable was later charged with reckless homicide.

McCoun had served with the Kentucky State Police for about two years and was assigned to Post 9 at the time of his death. He was born in Frankfort and is buried at Lawrenceburg Cemetery in Anderson County.

In recognition of his service and sacrifice, a five-mile stretch of U.S. 127 in Anderson County has been designated as the Trooper Bobby A. McCoun Memorial Highway.