Kentucky State Police investigating death of 2 men in Menifee County

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police reported that a death investigation is underway after two men were found dead inside a Cadillac Escalade on Friday in Menifee County.

Officials detailed that the Menifee County Sheriff's Office contacted KSP Post 8 to assist on a death investigation at Highway 2071 in the Wellington community.

When troopers arrived, they found two men dead inside of a vehicle that was reportedly parked inside of a garage with the engine running. KSP identified the men as 53-year-old Johnny Dean Wells and 37-year-old William G. Morgan, both from Cleveland.

The case remains under investigation, KSP reported.

