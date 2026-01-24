Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal house fire in Leslie County

BEAR BRANCH, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal house fire that occurred in the Bear Branch community of Leslie County.

According to a press release, Kentucky State Police, Leslie County Fire Services and the Leslie County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire on Turkey Foot Road around 7 p.m. Friday night.

After Leslie County Fire Services extinguished the flame, the press release writes that a body was discovered inside of the home.

Authorities believe the deceased individual to be the resident of the home, 68-year-old Rex Smallwood. The Leslie County Coroner's Office pronounced Smallwood dead at the scene.

Kentucky State Police believes no foul play was involved in the incident. The fire is under investigation by Detective Darrell Hicks.

