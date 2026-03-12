Kentucky State Police investigating Floyd County death

HUEYSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 32-year-old female found in Floyd County on Saturday, Mar. 7, according to a press release.

The press release states that on Saturday, Kentucky State Police Post 9 received a call from Prestonsburg 9-1-1 services regarding an unresponsive female in Hueysville.

When law enforcement officers responded to the area of Mulberry Lane, they located 32-year-old Trishanna Anderson from Garrett, Kentucky near the railroad tracks. On scene, Anderson was pronounced dead by the Floyd County Coroner's Office.

According to the press release, the body was transported to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy, and the cause of death remains under investigation.

Anderson's death is being investigated by Kentucky State Police Post 9 and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, lead by Detective Joseph Coleman.