Kentucky State Police investigating juvenile death in Barren County collision

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating a recent fatality of a juvenile linked to a car accident that occurred earlier this month, according to a press release.

According to the release, around 5 p.m. Friday, Mar. 6, Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received reports about a car accident, which caused an injury. The accident occurred near the intersection of Scottsville Road and Austin Tracy Road south of Glasgow.

According to police, a black 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south of Scottsville Road when a deer entered the roadway. The driver of the car then crossed the center line of the road, colliding with a black 2022 Chevrolet Blazer.

A juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet Equinox was injured in the incident and was ultimately transported to a nearby hospital. On Tuesday, Mar. 17, the juvenile unfortunately passed from their injuries inside of the hospital, according to the press release.