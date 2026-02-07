Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
20  WX Alerts 5  Closings/Delays
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Kentucky State Police investigating missing Madisonville 17-year-old

Missing juvenile graphic
LEX 18
Missing juvenile graphic
Missing juvenile graphic
Posted

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl from Muhlenberg County, according to a Saturday press release.

The press release writes that Peyton G. Speck of Madisonville was last seen on Friday, Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m. in the town of Powderly. She was reported to be wearing a black tank top, white Nike shoes, and a black coat with fur on the edges.

Speck is around 6 feet tall and weights roughly 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Speck's disappearance is to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 2, at (270) 676-3313.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18