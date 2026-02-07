Kentucky State Police investigating missing Madisonville 17-year-old

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl from Muhlenberg County, according to a Saturday press release.

The press release writes that Peyton G. Speck of Madisonville was last seen on Friday, Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m. in the town of Powderly. She was reported to be wearing a black tank top, white Nike shoes, and a black coat with fur on the edges.

Speck is around 6 feet tall and weights roughly 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Speck's disappearance is to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 2, at (270) 676-3313.