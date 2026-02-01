Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting ending in fatality

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Critical Incident Response Team at Kentucky State Police is investigating an incident that recently occurred in Franklin County, according to a press release.

The press release writes that on officer involved shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday night at a residence in Frankfort.

Officers from the Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to a "shots fired" call at a home on Ridgeview Drive. After arriving at the scene, officers encountered 56-year-old Bryan Radford of Hopkinsville.

According to the press release, after Radford encountered police, he went back inside the home and reemerged with a handgun. Immediately, officers discharged their own weapons, striking Radford.

Radford died from the shot and no officers were injured in the incident.