Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
30  Closings/Delays
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting ending in fatality

Officer involved shooting graphic
LEX 18
Officer involved shooting graphic
Officer involved shooting graphic
Posted
and last updated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Critical Incident Response Team at Kentucky State Police is investigating an incident that recently occurred in Franklin County, according to a press release.

The press release writes that on officer involved shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday night at a residence in Frankfort.

Officers from the Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to a "shots fired" call at a home on Ridgeview Drive. After arriving at the scene, officers encountered 56-year-old Bryan Radford of Hopkinsville.

According to the press release, after Radford encountered police, he went back inside the home and reemerged with a handgun. Immediately, officers discharged their own weapons, striking Radford.

Radford died from the shot and no officers were injured in the incident.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18