Kentucky State Police investigating Saturday morning Anderson County shooting

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Saturday morning in Anderson County, according to a press release.

The press release writes that around 1:30 a.m., Kentucky police received a call stating that shots had been fired at a residence on Lover's Leap Road in north Lawrenceburg.

Through a preliminary investigation, police discovered that around 50 to 75 college students from Kentucky State University were holding a large house party at a rental Airbnb property.

During the party, the press release writes that an altercation broke out and a firearm was discharged.

Injured in the incident was 19-year-old Darris Ivy and 20-year-old Kamora Laye, both of whom received non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to Frankfort Regional Hospital. According to the release, Ivy is from Saint Clair, Illinois, and Laye is from Louisville.

Kentucky State Police detectives were unable to gather immediate suspect information. The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact Kentucky State Police Post 12 at (502) 227-2221.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, and Anderson County EMS assisted Kentucky State Police on scene.