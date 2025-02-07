Kentucky State Police offers safe driving tips ahead of the Super Bowl

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — As fans gear up to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head in the Super Bowl, the Kentucky State Police is preparing for the day with Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort).

Officials detailed that KSP troopers will be on the roads making sure that fans get to and from their game day celebrations safely.

A release from KSP read, "This national initiative focuses on reducing traffic crashes and preventing impaired driving, making the roads safer for everyone."

"Super Bowl parties are a great way to enjoy the big game. We want our fellow Kentuckians to enjoy themselves during the Super Bowl weekend." said KSP Post Captain Doug Carter. " To make sure we all get home safely, troopers will be out enforcing impaired driving laws. Do not get a penalty, have a designated driver. Arriving home safely is the only touchdown that matters."

KSP offered the following safety tips ahead of the big game:



If you plan to drink during the Super Bowl festivities, arrange a designated driver, call a ride-share service or stay overnight at your host's house.

Buckling up is your best defense against impaired or distracted drivers. Remember, seat belts save lives.

Move over for first responders and emergency vehicles. Kentucky law requires motorists to switch lanes or slow down to ensure safety.

Keep distractions like your phone on the sidelines while driving. Stay alert and keep your eyes on the road.

KSP also asked the community to report any reckless or impaired driving that is seen to the nearest post or local enforcement agency.

Find the nearest KSP post on the KSP website.

