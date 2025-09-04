Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London welcomes new post commander

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London announced the appointment of its new commander, 20-year agency veteran Robert Purdy.

KSP detailed that Purdy, who was promoted to captain, began his career in 2005 as a member of the Cadet Class 84. After he graduated from the KSP Academy, Purdy was assigned to Post 7 in Richmond as a trooper.

Further, Purdy served in the Recruitment and Public Affairs Branches, Post 7 Public Affairs Officer, and Squad Sergeant. KSP noted that he recently served in the Internal Affairs Branch as a lieutenant.

Purdy released the following statement in response to his promotion: