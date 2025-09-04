Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London welcomes new post commander

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London announced the appointment of its new commander, 20-year agency veteran Robert Purdy.
KSP detailed that Purdy, who was promoted to captain, began his career in 2005 as a member of the Cadet Class 84. After he graduated from the KSP Academy, Purdy was assigned to Post 7 in Richmond as a trooper.
Further, Purdy served in the Recruitment and Public Affairs Branches, Post 7 Public Affairs Officer, and Squad Sergeant. KSP noted that he recently served in the Internal Affairs Branch as a lieutenant.
Purdy released the following statement in response to his promotion:
KSP Post 11 has a long history of sacrificially serving the citizens in Laurel, Clay, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, McCreary, and Whitley Counties. The men and women who work at Post 11 have consistently demonstrated a commitment to public safety,” Purdy continued. “Whether responding to natural disasters, searching for dangerous fugitives, investigating criminal activity, or taking calls for service, the Post 11 personnel, both sworn and civilian, rise to the occasion and take serving the public seriously. I’m humbled for the opportunity to serve alongside the men and women at the London Post.