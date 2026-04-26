Kentucky State Police reports officer-involved shooting in Johnson County early Sunday morning

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An officer-involved shooting took place in the wee hours of Sunday morning in Johnson County, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

According to a press release, around 2 a.m. Sunday, an officer from the Paintsville Police Department was patrolling an area on foot when he noticed a parked motorcycle on Main Street, which matched the description of a vehicle reported to be stolen.

Moments later, the officer encountered a 37-year-old man from Salyersville, who allegedly fled on foot from the interaction. When the Paintsville police officer caught up to the man, an altercation allegedly ensued.

KSP reports that a second Paintsville officer responded, and both officers attempted to gain control of the Salyersville man with tasers. When that was ineffective, both officers then discharged their firearms, striking the suspect.

The 37-year-old suspect was transported to a Pikeville hospital, where he is now stable, according to KSP.

Law enforcement officers reported finding a knife and a firearm at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.