Kentucky State Police searching for missing Barbourville man who reportedly walked away from hospital

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) is actively searching for a 48-year-old Barbourville man who reportedly walked away from a Corbin hospital Friday evening, according to Trooper Scottie Pennington.

Pennington reports that Donnie E. Leath was receiving care at Baptist Health in Corbin when he walked away around 6:30 p.m. His family has not heard from him since.

"Family members reported that Mr. Leath was undergoing treatment at the hospital when he left the facility. They are concerned for his well-being, as he requires medication and it is unknown whether he has been taking it," Pennington wrote in a social media post.

Individuals with information on Leath's whereabouts are asked to contact KSP Post 11 at (606) 878-6622 or to call 911 directly.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.