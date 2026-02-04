Kentucky State Police spreads hope through teddy bears this Valentine's Day

(LEX 18) — As the community continues to heal from the officer-involved shooting on Alumni Drive, Kentucky State Police are focusing on hope and healing for children touched by trauma. This Valentine's Day, you can help that mission through a simple but powerful gesture.

For Kentucky State Police, sometimes it's as simple as a teddy bear to make a difference for a child going through something unthinkable.

"It's just a good feeling to be able to give a child a teddy bear," said Trooper Scotty Sharp.

Sharp remembers the moment he realized just how powerful that small gesture can be.

"I always will have a memory of being in the West End of Louisville interacting with the residents in that area and giving some kids some bears and it just lit em up," Sharp said.

Every Valentine's Day, KSP holds its Trooper Teddy Project — a fundraiser where buying a teddy bear for your Valentine means another bear will go to a child facing a traumatic experience.

KSP said many times, the bears are given to children while responding to car crashes, domestic violence calls, or abuse investigations.

It's a tradition that began in 1989 with Kentucky First Lady Martha Wilkinson.

"She, I think, purchased about 2,000 bears through a fundraiser. And we've been able to keep it going all these years and so it just means a lot," Sharp said.

Sharp said it's a way to connect and build trust with children going through a lot through no fault of their own.

"We always want to interact with our community and this is one way we can do it in a positive way," Sharp said.

The bears cost $20 and proceeds from each bear purchase goes directly to the Trooper Teddy Bear Project.

If you'd like to purchase a bear, click here: Trooper Teddy | My Business

