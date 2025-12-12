Kentucky State shooting hits close to home for Lexington anti-violence advocates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The deadly shooting at Kentucky State University is resonating deeply with anti-violence advocates in Lexington, including two ONE Lexington employees who are alumni of the university.

Kenneth Payne and Tania Walker, both graduates of Kentucky State, traveled to Frankfort Wednesday to provide support on campus following Tuesday's shooting. They say current students will need community-wide support as they process this week's violence.

"They were fearful in terms of, this isn't what they've seen before and they don't want this to be the norm on campus," Walker said.

Both Payne and Walker expressed shock and sadness after the shooting at their alma mater. As anti-violence advocates now working in Lexington, they felt compelled to return to campus to let students know they're not alone.

"I saw young men crying yesterday. I'm glad. I saw them hugging each other yesterday. I'm glad. I want them to continue having conversations with each other and make sure they're not harboring these emotions, because that's when it's not ok," Walker said.

Payne described his conversations with students who are struggling to process the traumatic event.

"The first young lady I talked to, she said I don't know how I feel. And I said that's ok. This is a traumatic event, and this is something you'll process, and find someone to talk to, and talk through that," Payne said.

Kentucky State students seeking additional resources can reach out to One Lexington for support. Both advocates stressed they don't want the university to be defined by this isolated incident, as violence is not the norm at Kentucky State.

They also say their support for students is just beginning.

"I want to make sure we're there for them during the break, that we're there for them after the break. We're there for them moving forward. Because the healing process is a journey, it doesn't happen overnight," Walker said.