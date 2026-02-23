Kentucky State Trooper sentenced to 5 years in connection to 2023 assault

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky State Trooper was sentenced to five years Monday on multiple charges in connection to a 2023 assault, Attorney General Russell Coleman reports.

According to a press release, 28-year-old Haydon Kilbourne was sentenced to second degree assault and third degree terroristic threatening.

Court documents report that Kilbourne "used his police baton to cause physical injury to a man following a 2023 traffic stop," and additionally threatened to kill the man prior to the assault.

As part of a plea agreement, Kilbourne agreed to not seek probation or shock probation during his five year sentence, and agreed to give up his law enforcement credentials and not seek future employment with another police agency.

‘Backing the Blue,’ means giving our colleagues in law enforcement the benefit of the doubt. However, when someone charged with enforcing the law breaks it, it’s our responsibility to hold them fully accountable,” Coleman said in the release.