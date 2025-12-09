Kentucky State University on active lockdown after reported shooting on campus

UPDATE: Dec. 9 at 3:55 p.m.

Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed that a shooting has taken place on KSU's campus, and that injuries have been reported.

Original Story:

Kentucky State University's campus is currently on lockdown until further notice after police took an 'active aggressor into custody on Tuesday.

According to Frankfort Police, authorities responded to KSU's campus just after 3:30 p.m.

In partnership with KSU Campus Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office have secured campus and arrested the suspect.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.