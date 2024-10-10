Kentucky storm chaser details Milton's impact on Florida coast

SARASOTA, Fl. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky-based storm chaser is in Florida this week and detailed the force with which Hurricane Milton took the Gulf Coast on Wednesday night.

Chris Hall, of 606 Storm Chasing, was in Sarasota last night as the Category 3 hurricane made landfall.

"We were sitting near a hospital, and the hospital sign was just flying through the sky," Hall said. "And you see all the tree debris going flying through the sky, roofs, even furniture flying through the sky in Sarasota."

Hall documented the night on Facebook, including the gusts of wind that he said surpassed 100 miles per hour.

"Listen, I'm a big guy. And the wind was pushing me like I was a piece of paper," he said."

While the strong storm pummeled Florida overnight, Hall believes the storm was still survivable for people who were not in the area of the worst storm surge.

Now that the storm has cleared, his focus is on the aftermath. He planned to travel back to Sarasota on Thursday during the day.

"We want to get a feel of exactly what is needed. You know, if it's supply-wise or if we can provide hot food over the next week, we want to get the full scope of exactly what we can do to help over the next week or so," he said.

Hall was recently in North Carolina, helping provide Starlink internet access to those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

He said Florida's coast needs the same support now.

"So just keep those folks down here in your thoughts and prayers as they're going to have to go through this yet again."