Kentucky students participate in career development conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Career development can never start too early. For that reason, Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky (JAG KY) continues to grow around the state.

“We are the conduit between workforce and education,” said JAG KY President George Stafford. “We're able to take these skills that they're learning in their high school and middle school programs and then be able to go out into their local communities and make that community stronger because they are filling those in-need positions, so we're making Kentucky stronger because of that.”

Currently, 83 JAG programs exist across the Commonwealth, with over 5,600 students participating. Stafford says they hope to add 22 programs this fall. JAG teaches soft skills applicable to the real world so students are prepared to enter the workforce directly after high school if they choose to.

“It's an opportunity to learn and grow and really grow within yourself but also in a community,” said high school senior Ivy Layne, who also serves as VP for JAG KY Civil Affairs. “So you get to touch base with all these new people, make new networks, and you really just get a feeling for the outside world and your career readiness.”

The conference allows students to meet potential employers and learn how to network while also having the opportunity to showcase their skills and resumes.

The conference doubles as a competition, as 15 events challenge students and teams to present their projects, business plans, creative ideas, and much more. The winners will earn a state championship and a trip to St. Louis, MO, for the National Career Development Conference.

No matter who wins, though, JAG KY hopes to equip kids for the future.

“We all need assistance along the way,” Stafford said. “We’ve all had a JAG moment in our lives where somebody came along beside us and said ‘we’re going to make sure you succeed.’”

