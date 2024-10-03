Kentucky Summative Assessment report for area schools revealed, officials pleased with certain results

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools fared well when it came to the results of the 2023-24 Kentucky Summative Assessment. In some areas the classrooms have returned to pre-pandemic levels before the district had to implement NTI due to COVID-19.

“For the first time since 2018 Fayette County Public Schools had zero schools identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement," Dr. Houston Barber said during a presentation earlier this week.

While that was a result district officials were glad to see, there was another feat that had them very excited about what’s been happening inside the classrooms.

“For the first time since 2018, no schools have been flagged for low achievement of African American, Hispanic, or economically disadvantaged students. This is an incredible feat,” Dr. Barber stated.

Naturally, there is room for improvement; for example, on the middle school level, 50% of students are proficient or distinguished on their reading level, with 43% in math, but the numbers are promising. Overall, only 12 schools of the district’s 55 were recommended for Targeted Support and Improvement, down from 21 in 2023, and 34 in 2022.

“The message out there should be; what an incredible feat it is to get rid of all the TSI groups in relation to African American and economically disadvantaged students,” Dr Barber added.

In addition to those numbers, the district saw slight increases in both the attendance figures and graduation rates, with the latter approaching 93%.

“It's due to the leadership of, not only Doctor Liggins, but the teachers and staff who dedicate their time and energy to make this happen,” Barber said before noting the importance of the parents as well.

“We want to tell our parents we're in this with them. This is a collaboration we need their support and their voice on how we continue,” he said.

The district’s English learners, and those receiving Special Education services as part of Targeted Support Improvement, also dropped considerably during the last year.

Overall, FCPS received a “yellow” rating, which constitutes a mid-level performance and 22 schools in the district were in the higher “green” or “blue” classification.