(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has denied Attorney General Daniel Cameron's emergency motion to reinstate anti-abortion legislation.

Cameron asked the Supreme Court to reinstate Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law on July 3.

BREAKING: The Kentucky Supreme Court has just DENIED Daniel Cameron's latest attempt to undo our victory and enforce a complete abortion ban. Abortion remains legal in Kentucky and you can still get an abortion in Kentucky. — ACLU of Kentucky (@ACLUofKY) July 6, 2022

The Attorney General had previously asked the Jefferson County Circuit Court, where he was also denied.

Cameron responds in a Twitter thread, saying the court's decision is "disappointing."

The Supreme Court’s decision to continue delaying enforcement of Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law is disappointing. (1/3) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) July 6, 2022