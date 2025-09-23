Kentucky switches to SAT as state-funded college admissions exam starting spring 2026

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Department of Education has awarded a four-year contract to the College Board to administer the SAT as the state's college admissions exam beginning in spring 2026, replacing ACT as the testing provider.

The contract, valued at $30 per student and locked in for four years, could save Kentucky up to $350,000 annually, according to the Kentucky Department of Education. High school juniors will take the digital SAT during the school day as part of required state testing.

"The move to the SAT gives Kentucky students access to powerful tools that support their success, like free, personalized practice through Khan Academy and a new digital format that's shorter, adaptive and designed to be more student-friendly with fast score reporting," said Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher.

Contract protest denied after review

Officials reported that the Kentucky Department of Education received a protest regarding the College Board contract on July 14. After working with the Finance and Administration Cabinet to ensure compliance with procurement laws, officials conducted a thorough review.

On Sept. 23, the Finance and Administration Cabinet determined the protest lacked merit and demonstrated no prejudice. The protest was denied, allowing the contract to move forward.

SAT widely accepted by Kentucky universities

The SAT is accepted by four-year colleges and universities across the United States. In Kentucky, most public institutions consider SAT scores for admission, including the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Eastern Kentucky University and Western Kentucky University.

Kentucky previously worked with ACT as its college admissions exam provider. That contract ended on June 30, 2025, KDE noted.

New digital format offers student benefits

The updated SAT features a digital format designed to be more student-friendly than previous versions, according to KDE. The exam is shorter and adaptive, with faster score reporting capabilities.

Students and families have access to support resources, including guides that explain SAT results and their connection to college readiness. Parents can access a dedicated guide with steps to help teens prepare and reduce test anxiety.

"We are excited to partner with the Kentucky Department of Education and schools across the Commonwealth to deliver a state-of-the-art testing experience that will give educators actionable insights into student performance," said Priscilla Rodriguez, head of The College Board's SAT program.

Testing logistics and educator support

Students will take the exam through the College Board's SAT School Day program. The online exam is administered by school staff, with schools selecting test dates during a six-week window beginning March 2.

The College Board provides educators with tools to integrate Official SAT Practice on Khan Academy into daily instruction. Teachers can use personalized practice recommendations to target skill gaps and align SAT practice with state standards.

The contract selection followed the Kentucky Model Procurement Code, which governs how state agencies purchase goods and services. The competitive request for proposal process evaluated technical quality and cost factors before selecting the College Board.

Students can access free practice and preparation options here.