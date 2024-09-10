Kentucky Teacher of the Year: Henry County educator claims top spot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor started her career in education, so when she says this is her favorite day of the year, she means it. On Tuesday morning, just a few steps from her office at the Capitol, Jacqueline Coleman helped present the 2025 Kentucky Teacher of the Year award to one of the 9 finalists invited to the ceremony.

“As the highest elected mom and teacher here the Commonwealth, this is personal to me. I've walked in the shoes of educators,” Coleman told a group of attendees gathered in the Capitol rotunda.

The state received roughly 500 nominations for this award before a panel of members whittled the list down to 9 finalists. Each received a teacher achievement award, which came with a $1,500 reward for reaching this point, while the overall winner will earn a $10,000 bonus.

“Today's celebration honors the most important profession there is: teaching,” said Robbie Fletcher, the Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education.

Dr. Fletcher and the Lieutenant Governor recognized the more than 40,000 teachers state-wide, but only one would be able to take the title for the next 12 months from the reigning winner, Kevin Dailey of northern Kentucky. Dailey helped introduce this year’s finalists.

“I want you to know the magic your students know that your families know, and the administrators and communities know,” he said to his colleagues, before naming them individually.

This year’s winner come from Henry County, and the Eminence Middle School. Jennifer Montgomery had already spoken once after being moved into the final three for consideration, so she kept her comments brief after being named the winner. One student she spoke of came from their small town, rising to become an NFL player agent.

“When you come from a small community some view that as a limitation,” she explained. “But I know coming from a small community it’s not a limitation, it's an asset,” she continued.

Other finalists from central Kentucky included, Alicia C. Thomas from Lexington’s Traditional Magnet School, and Sarah Wallace from Robert B. Turner Elementary School in Anderson County.

“You are the best of Team Kentucky,” Mrs. Coleman told the entire group before the winner was announced.