Kentucky teens compete in US Mullet Championship

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX18) — It’s not Josh Scott’s Def Leppard shirt or wire-rimmed glasses that’s turning heads at Western Hills High School, but rather, his carefully styled mullet.

“I like curly mullets, preferably, not permed, mine’s natural,” said the junior.

Between AP classes and football practice, you’ll find Josh fluffing and flashing his head of hair. After all, a meticulously styled mullet doesn’t happen out of luck.

“There’s a process to it,” said Josh.

His mullet’s been top of mind in recent months as he’s competed in the USA Mullet Championship. The competition began with 800 entries from across the country. Judges advanced a group of 80, and this week, only ten contestants remain. Josh, along with three other Kentucky teens are in the running for the country’s best teenage mullet.

“The mullets are flowing in Kentucky,” exclaimed Josh, “I like to see it statewide, keep it going, keep it spreading, that’s good stuff right there.”

The mullet has become both modern and mainstream, but according to Josh, the USA Mullet Championship isn’t a game of fun or a fad.

“For first place, you get $1,000, second place you get $500, and third place you get $250. With whatever amount of money I win, I’m gonna split it in half. Half’s going to my little church on Louisville Road, Westview Baptist Church, and then the other half is going to flood relief in eastern Kentucky.”

Josh’s look may be business in the front and party in the back, but at the root, he’s on a mission to help others.

“My parents are from eastern Kentucky, so just seeing everything that happened to them just hurts me so much because there are people that need it more than I do,” said Josh. “We were at church last week, and he was talking during the prayer about what we can do to help, and that’s when it clicked. I can take this money, I can do something with it, I can inspire others, I can do good and give it to them, so that’s what it's all about for me.”

Voting for the best mullet ends on August 19. You can cast your vote here.