Kentucky tick surveillance reveals increase in Lyme disease

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ticks and the diseases they transmit are spreading in Kentucky. The latest research from the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows a drastic jump in the tick population.

“Kentucky's a great place for ticks,” Dr. Kathleen Winter said. The state epidemiologist for Kentucky, Winter, detailed a multi-year tick surveillance program led by KDPH and the University of Kentucky Department of Entomology.

According to Winter, tick species have gradually spread from the Northeast and upper Midwest to places like Kentucky.

“It is very important for us to understand what vectors we have in the state so that we can best develop prevention against those vectors,” she said.

As Winter explained, tick surveillance begins with a tick drag, where a piece of cloth is dragged across habitats where ticks are breeding. Last October, KDPH and a handful of partners performed a week of tick surveillance with a goal of collecting blacklegged ticks.

Blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, are responsible for transmitting Lyme disease.

40 of the 160 ticks collected tested positive for Lyme. The findings fueled what researchers already know. Tick-borne illnesses are rising.

According to research from the KDPH, tick-borne diseases increased by 128% between 2020 and 2023. What’s more, Lyme disease increased by about 275% in that time.

“So I do expect, unfortunately, that we will see more and more Lyme disease over the next several years,” said Winter, adding that when it comes to tick-borne illnesses, “If they go untreated, they can become very severe.”

One of the benefits of the state’s tick surveillance is an enhanced awareness for healthcare providers.

“It's important to educate our healthcare providers because many of them are not very familiar with tick-borne illnesses, and it's very hard to diagnose.”

According to Winter, most tick-borne illnesses can be treated with antibiotics. To avoid ticks altogether, wear an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET. Other tips can be found here.