Kentucky tornado recovery legislation happening Monday in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Newly introduced legislation proposes 200 million dollars of aid to Kentucky tornado survivors.

On Saturday, House Speaker David Osborne (R) said that the plan is to quickly get an initial 45 million dollars to impacted communities, with 15 million dollars for temporary housing, and 30 million dollars for schools.

At the beginning of this month, Osborne said that they need to get things in place soon to make that recovery easier.

"We've had considerable conversation with the governor and the governor's office about things that will be needed to deal with the disaster in western Kentucky," said Rep. Osborne. "We certainly want to be as timely as we can in giving every aid—in giving every consideration—to what the people of western Kentucky need."

On Monday, the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee will review the assistance package. Storm-relief legislation was also introduced in the Senate.

According to Osborne, the relief package was put in a separate bill from the budget to accelerate legislative action.

Besides tornado relief, lawmakers also passed redistricting bills Saturday. Those bills will now head to Gov. Beshear.

The bills overwhelmingly cleared the Republican-dominated legislature which means the new boundaries will likely become law, even if the governor rejects them.

Critics say the boundaries could draw court challenges, but proponents say the map-making will hold up against any lawsuit.

