Kentucky Touchstone Energy Cooperatives donates record $19K in goods to Ronald McDonald Houses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Ronald McDonald House of Lexington is usually the one helping families in need. On Monday, it was on the receiving end of some much-needed support.

Kentucky Touchstone Energy Cooperatives donated $19,000 worth of goods to Ronald McDonald Houses in Lexington and Louisville — the organization's largest collection of donations yet.

"This was our largest collection of donations, so we're really excited to help out the two Ronald McDonald Houses in the state," Sha Phillips said.

Phillips is with Kentucky Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Since 2017, the organization has gathered wish lists from staff members at the Ronald McDonald Houses in Lexington and Louisville.

Last month, those wish lists generated $19,000 worth of goods for both homes, marking a record-setting donation.

"These items and products they bring in mean everything to us and the families we serve," said Lexington Ronald McDonald House CEO, Nate Graham.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a place for family members to stay when a child is receiving care at a hospital far from home.

Instead of facing a long commute or paying for accommodations elsewhere, families can stay at the house during an already difficult time.

That means the homes need to be stocked with everyday necessities to help families feel comfortable and less stressed.

"To take care of these families is basically what you would need at your house. All the food, the snacks, the toiletries, the cleaning products. So, they're going to be utilized to care for or to give to our families," Graham explained. "Over the years people have really enjoyed helping to make the guests stay a little bit easier and nicer," Phillips said.

If you'd like to help the Ronald McDonald House, click here: Ways to Give – Ronald McDonald House® Lexington

Michael Berk is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Michael at michael.berk@wlex.tv.

