Kentucky toy drive Christmas store opens for storm-impacted families

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Storm-impacted families in Bowling Green got the chance to pick out Christmas gifts on Tuesday.

Kentuckians and people across the country donated gifts for First Lady Britainy Beshear's Western Kentucky Toy Drive to make it happen.

"I know there were hundreds of homes in our community that were affected and even more who maybe experienced power outages," said Casey Hammond, Director of Marking for Hope House Ministries. "We know that toys at Christmas aren't fixing all of the issues these families are facing but especially for the kids and especially the parents, it's just providing a sense of normalcy."

Hope House Ministries oversees making sure all these donations get to families in need across the Bowling Green area.

The toys are now available for pick up at sites across Kentucky for free on Tuesday and Thursday.

"Our community is hurting. It's been tough to see people, to see people hurting, but at the same time, it's been such a blessing to see how people have given despite the devastation and the chaos," said volunteer Vicki Darnell.

There's still time to sign up. Those interested can text "TOYS" to 270-249-6333 for an application and location.

For those unable to make it to the storefront site, please email toydrive@ky.gov with your county of residence in the subject line to arrange an alternative delivery method.