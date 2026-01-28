Kentucky trails Florida in Big Blue Slam Blood Drive comeback bid

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Blood Center officials are calling for a miracle comeback as the state trails Florida by 276 donors in the Big Blue Slam Blood Drive with just days remaining in the competition.

"This would be better than LSU! We'd love people to come out and get this win," said Mandy Brajuha, who handles External Relations for Kentucky Blood Center, speaking from the Beaumont Center location Wednesday morning.

The scoreboard in the lobby shows Kentucky desperately behind after two full days of the blood drive competition against the Sunshine State. Last weekend's winter storm significantly impacted donation numbers, creating the substantial deficit.

“We’re desperately behind and obviously weather has played a big part,” Brajuha said of last weekend’s winter storm.

Brajuha, who handles External Relations for the KBC, said the University of Kentucky is lending a hand by opening an area of the student center to donors even as the school remains closed due to the road conditions.

“The student center is open for kids to eat, so we're hoping some kids are bored in their rooms and will come over and donate,” she said. “Realistically, I’d love to get 200 donors out today, which would be more than we saw yesterday, which is how we're going to have to dig out of this hole a little bit at a time."

The Beaumont Center's storage fridge shows a depleted supply of B+ blood type, while other types typically move quickly from inventory. The Big Blue Slam generates interest in blood donation through friendly competition, but the impact extends far beyond bragging rights and commemorative t-shirts.

“People have been donating to Big Blue Slam and Big Blue Crush (in November) and they collect the shirts, so we try to do something different. So, we think we've got a cute shirt for people to add to that collection, but most of all come out for the feeling that you know you've helped someone,” Brajuha stated.

Pulling off this comeback win might take up until Friday’s buzzer at 6 p.m., requiring all the help they can muster.

“Wouldn’t this be the best come-from-behind-victory,” Brajuha asked.

*UK will keep the student center mobile donation room open through Friday. And if you’d like to donate at one of the state’s KBC locations, click here for more information: Donate | Kentucky Blood Center