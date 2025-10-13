Kentucky transportation officials issue 'Antler Alert' as deer-vehicle crashes spike

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Peak season has arrived for deer activity on Kentucky roadways, prompting state transportation officials to issue their annual Antler Alert as wildlife collisions surge during the final months of the year.

A release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet detailed that nearly half of all wildlife collisions occur during the last three months of the year, with deer movement reaching peak activity as mating season begins at the end of October.

"We see deer-related crashes rise sharply this time of year," said State Highway Engineer James Ballinger. "Last November we had more than 700 wildlife collisions – the highest of any month. Drivers should be extra alert, especially at dawn and dusk, and slow down in areas where deer are likely to cross. A moment of caution can prevent a serious crash."

According to Joe McDermott, deer program coordinator with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, deer movement intensifies during fall for multiple reasons beyond mating season.

"Deer activity peaks in the fall not only because of the rut, but also because their food sources and cover change as the seasons shift," McDermott said. "As foliage disappears and crops are harvested, deer are more likely to travel greater distances and cross roadways in search of food and shelter. That means drivers should expect to encounter deer almost anywhere, anytime this season."

Kentucky recorded 3,406 highway crashes involving vehicles striking deer in 2024, up nearly 180 from the previous year and the highest recorded in the last five years, officials reported. These collisions resulted in six fatalities – three more than the previous year – and 22 serious injuries.

Hopkins County saw the highest number of reported crashes with 133 incidents. Half of the top 10 counties with the most crashes were located in western Kentucky.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. reported more than 1.7 million animal collision claims nationwide for the year ending June 30, 2025, with more than 1.1 million involving deer.

The Transportation Cabinet offers these driving tips to stay safe during peak deer season:

Stay Aware: Be vigilant, especially in forested terrain, and during dusk and dawn when deer are most active.

Be Prepared: Always wear a seat belt and eliminate distractions.

Turn On Headlights: Keep them on bright unless other vehicles are approaching.

Slow Down: Take your foot off the gas immediately if you spot a deer crossing the roadway; they tend to travel in groups.

Don't Swerve: Trying to avoid a deer can result in a more serious crash with an oncoming vehicle or roadside object.

If There's a Crash: Keep both hands on the wheel and apply brakes steadily until stopped.

Motorists should report all deer-vehicle collisions to police, as traffic engineers use crash data to place deer-crossing warning signs and implement other safety measures, the release read.

