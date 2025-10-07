Kentucky veterans chosen to lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

ARLINGTON, Va. (LEX 18) — Four Kentucky veterans experienced one of the most sacred honors in American military tradition during their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., when they were selected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The ceremony took place during the changing of the guard, a meticulous tradition that has quieted crowds since guards became a constant presence at the tomb in 1937. The tomb represents all service members whose remains haven't been found or identified from war.

The privilege of laying a wreath at this sacred site is typically reserved for presidents, public figures, foreign dignitaries and Honor Flight groups. The four Kentucky veterans were carefully selected for this honor based on either receiving the Medal of Valor or the Purple Heart. Marshall Bray, Steve Talbott, Henry Turpin, and Donald Ray Keck received the honor.

Turpin, who served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970, looked back on his military experience. He was surprised he was chosen for the honor.

"You will do a lot of growing up and make a lot of major decisions, life or death decisions, as a kid," he said.

Some estimates indicate more than 1,500 service members are still unaccounted for from the Vietnam War, making the tomb's significance even more profound for veterans like Turpin.

One of the guardians on the Honor Flight, Tim Biliter, brought unique perspective to the ceremony. From April 1996 to August 1998, Biliter served as a sentinel and relief commander, rotating in and out of the daily ritual as a member of "The Old Guard." He showed his plaque beneath the memorial in the guards' quarters and shared his thoughts on military service.

"A veteran is someone who was once a young man or woman just like you," Biliter said. "They were just like any of us, with hopes and dreams to grow up, have a family, raise children and enjoy a long, happy life. At some point, they each received and answered a call to serve. Upon accepting this call, they then selflessly laid their hopes and dreams aside to ensure the hopes and dreams of others, some they knew, like their family and community, some they would never know, many were Americans, some were people from all over the world. Some of these brave warriors were able to come home and continue their pursuit, many would give their lives and some their very identities to preserve freedom for others."

The ceremony represents a lifelong honor for both those who guard the tomb and those privileged to lay wreaths there.

"You should respect the changing of the guard and what it represents," Turpin said.