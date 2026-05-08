Kentucky voter registration up nearly 10,000 ahead of May primary

Kentucky's overall voter registration rose by nearly 10,000 people between April 1 and when voter rolls closed on April 20 ahead of the May primary, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reports.

According to Adams, 3,146 voters were removed, consisting primarily of individuals who had died, received felony convictions, and moved out of state.

The state also is expecting a higher-than-average turnout in the primary.

“With hundreds of federal, state and local races on the primary ballot this May, we are expecting a turnout of about 20 (percent),” said Adams in the release. “Primary turnout typically is 10 to 15 (percent).”

48% of Kentucky's electorate is made up of Republican registrations with a total of 1,610,910 voters.

1,374,537 voters are registered as Democratic, making up 41% of the electorate.

Both parties experienced registration growth, with Republican registration growing by 3,915 voters and Democratic registration growing by 1,168. "Other" registration also grew 46% with an increase of 1,725 voters.

Kentucky's primary election will take place on May 19.