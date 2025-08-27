Report: Kentucky wildlife officials euthanize more than 20 deer at unpermitted facility

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources staff euthanized more than 20 deer Tuesday at an unpermitted wildlife rehabilitation facility in Meade County due to violations of state regulations designed to prevent the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease, officials reported.

The deer were reportedly illegally held at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary, according to Information Office Supervisor Lisa Jackson. The previous operator of the facility illegally accepted the animals after Meade, Breckinridge and Hardin counties were added to the state's CWD Surveillance Zone in October 2024.

Rehabilitation of deer is prohibited in CWD Surveillance Zone counties under administrative regulation, officials reported.

"Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is committed to protecting the health of the state’s wild deer and elk herds. While the agency regrets the need for euthanasia in this situation, regulations were put in place to limit the spread of CWD," a statement from Jackson read.

What is Chronic Wasting Disease?

Chronic Wasting Disease is an always-fatal neurological disease affecting white-tailed deer, elk and other animals in the deer family. There is no known cure or vaccine, and the disease can cause months or years of suffering for infected animals.

Movement of animals can increase the range of the disease over a greater area, and there is not an approved CWD test for live animals.

"The public is asked to avoid relocating a fawn or other baby animals from the wild in an attempt to rescue them. In almost all cases, the mother is nearby and the baby animal has not been abandoned," Jackson concluded.

On Aug. 24, the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary detailed on social media that it was working with Kentucky Fish & Wildlife "to try to find legal alternatives to losing these babies under any circumstances."