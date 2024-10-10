Kentucky woman braces for Hurricane Milton's impact in Fort Myers, Fl.

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mt. Sterling woman is currently stuck in Fort Myers, waiting for Hurricane Milton to make landfall.

"It's just been crazy, it's something I've never dealt with," said local realtor Kim Dice.

Dice told LEX18 she is riding out the storm seven miles from the Gulf coast.

She said she and her family have put hurricane shutters on the doors and windows, pulled all furniture off the floor, and have been stockpiling food, batteries, and water.

"Everything you think you have enough of but you don't when you realize you could be without everything for up to two weeks," said Dice.

Dice said they contemplated leaving, but were unable to find gas for their cars. She also said I-75 northbound is gridlocked.

"We're talking millions of people trying to move from as far down as Naples all the way up beyond Tampa, and there's just not enough gas," said Dice.

She told LEX18 at this point, all they can do is pray.