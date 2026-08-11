Kentucky woman nearly loses hundreds after scammer threatens her with arrest

(LEX NEWS) — A Kentucky woman says she nearly lost hundreds of dollars to a scammer threatening her with arrest.

Ramona Foley says the scammers claimed she had three felony warrants — and the threats were so convincing, she was scared she could actually go to jail. Foley says the threats came through texts and phone calls, and the scammers knew some of her personal information, making the threat feel very real.

They demanded hundreds of dollars and threatened more if she didn't pay. Foley says she was terrified — and almost sent them money — before a friend told her to call the sheriff's office.

The sheriff told Foley there were no warrants and that the call was almost certainly a scam.

"Don't spend money on it, because I almost did and it's for nothing," said Foley. "They put that fear of god into you. I was scared, and they made it sound so real."

Foley wants to warn others that if someone threatens you with arrest and demands immediate payment, don't pay. Law enforcement recommends calling them before sending money to verify if it is real.