Kentucky Women in Business Summit weathers surprise snowstorm for 15th annual gathering

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 100 business professionals and entrepreneurs gathered Tuesday for the 15th annual Kentucky Women in Business Summit, pushing through an unexpected morning snowstorm to network, share ideas, and hear from keynote speakers about their experiences in the business world.

Devanny King, who organized the event, said a business degree isn't a prerequisite for entrepreneurial success.

"I always encourage our clients; you don't have to have a business degree to do what you're doing. It's helpful but doesn't dismiss you from being able to start your own business," King said.

Patrice Baughman Border, a former lawyer who founded AmplifyEI of Cincinnati, served as the keynote speaker. Attendees heard from professionals across a wide range of industries and backgrounds, all sharing their successes and failures in the business world.

Public relations expert and consultant Katie Neal said the summit never fails to leave an impression.

"I leave these events inspired every time. Every woman's story is so powerful," Neal said.

Forensic accountant Olzem Davis, who runs Peer House, LLC accounting firm, described how she made the leap to start her own business.

"With my employer's blessing I said 'I'm going to give this a try, and if it doesn't work out, I'll call you,' and it worked out," Davis said.

King said women-owned businesses make up a significant share of Kentucky's small business landscape.

"The statistics are around 42-44% of small businesses are women-owned and women-led in Kentucky," King said.

She said the summit is designed to meet entrepreneurs wherever they are in their journey.

"We have a lot of experienced entrepreneurs coming in and speaking to those looking to scale, or maybe they're stuck, or maybe they have the seed planted and now it's time to take a big swing to start their business," King said.

King's message to anyone considering starting a business was straightforward.

"You don't have to wait. You can start something no matter how small or big it is," King said. "Take that passion or idea, blend it with some market research and see where it goes."