Kentucky’s Ethan the dog inspires Hollywood film

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A dog who stole Kentucky’s heart will soon capture the world’s, as his story becomes a movie filmed in Bardstown.

“It’s been an unexpected journey, for sure,” said Jeff Callaway, dog owner turned animal welfare advocate.

Callaway was referring to the remarkable journey of his dog, Ethan.

In 2021, Ethan’s previous owner abandoned him, leaving him severely neglected and weighing only a third of his healthy weight.

Ethan was placed in the care of the Kentucky Humane Society, and his story captured hearts statewide — none more so than Callaway’s, who adopted him.

“This little dog, in the worst shape you could be in, needing all the love and support he could get, is now the one giving that support back to others,” Callaway said.

Over the past five years, Ethan’s miraculous recovery has inspired real change, including the passage of Ethan’s Law, an anti-cruelty bill in Kentucky.

The story caught the attention of a Hollywood filmmaker, and plans are now underway for the movie Ethan Almighty — Ethan’s Law.

Actors Trevor Donovan, Sean Patrick Flanery and Selma Blair have signed on to the project.

“When they first reached out and said, ‘Have you ever thought about this being a movie?’ I said, ‘No, I never thought that,’ but it wouldn’t surprise me because his story is about perseverance, inspiration and giving people hope,” Callaway said.

Filming will begin soon in Kentucky. Callaway told LEX 18 the screenplay brought him to tears, even though it’s only based on Ethan’s story.

“I know it’s not a documentary, but the parts that are true to life I want to be as true to life as they possibly can,” he said. “There will be people who have followed Ethan for all these years who will recognize things as they pop up in the movie.”

Callaway hopes the film builds awareness of animal cruelty and showcases the tireless work of good people — and good pups — striving to make the world better.

“It’ll be a story that, if you’re from Kentucky, you’ll be very proud of,” he said. “You can take your kids to it. It’s gonna be a very cool thing.”