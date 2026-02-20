Kentucky's first Ukrainian restaurant opens in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Ukrainian family who fled their homeland as refugees has opened the first Ukrainian restaurant in Kentucky, bringing traditional flavors to downtown Nicholasville.

Taste of Ukraine, located on East Maple Street, represents a new chapter for the Soloshchuk family.

The family was forced to leave everything behind when Russia invaded their country four years ago.

"It was very hard because we had to leave everything in Ukraine, and just leave Ukraine," Tetiana Soloshchuk said through a translator. "It's really hard when one day you have everything, and then the next day you don't have anything."

The Soloshchuks previously ran a restaurant in Ukraine. Now settled in Nicholasville, they are learning English while sharing their culinary heritage with their new community.

"It's very different from American food. It's very unique. Most of the things are homemade. Almost everything is homemade," Tetiana said.

The restaurant's menu features traditional Ukrainian dishes including borsch, dumplings with savory fillings, and homemade desserts.

Tetiana said the restaurant serves as more than just a place to eat. Photos of their homeland are displayed across the room, as well as large map of Ukraine.

"A lot of details here. It's like a remembrance of Ukraine," she said.

The restaurant opens weekdays at 6:30 a.m. for breakfast and at 9 a.m. on the weekends, closing at 10 p.m. each night.

On Tuesday, Feb. 24th, Taste of Ukraine will host a day of remembrance to mark four years since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.