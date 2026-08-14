Madison County mother turns daughter's fentanyl death into mission to educate, reduce stigma

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Cheyene Helm lost her 4-year-old daughter, Brighton, to fentanyl poisoning in February 2023 while Brighton was staying at a family member's house. Now, Helm has dedicated her life to educating others about the dangers of fentanyl and reducing the stigma surrounding its use.

Brighton had been diagnosed with Turner's syndrome before she was born.

Two people were sentenced in connection to her death in October 2025.

"It just completely broke me into 1,000 different pieces because I did not know what fentanyl was. I didn't know what it was. And then I started doing my research, and all these things come about that fentanyl's been around for quite some time. But as the years have passed, it has grown so potent that it doesn't take much to take your life away," Helm said.

It was not the first time Helm faced devastating loss. Several years before Brighton's death, she lost Brighton's father to gun violence.

Rather than surrendering to her grief, Helm founded the Bright Light Foundation, which works to educate people about the dangers of fentanyl through community outreach — without judgment. She describes the foundation not only as a tribute to Brighton's memory, but as a way Brighton continues to live on.

"The only thing I can do is move forward with her. Take her into schools. Because she doesn't have a voice, I can be her voice for her, as I always have been. And in a sense, I'm just very grateful that I didn't give up back then when I wanted to," Helm said.

Through a book, community outreach events, and social media, the Bright Light Foundation has reached more than 1 million people in just a few years. Helm credits her faith with giving her the courage to continue sharing Brighton's story and inspiring others to find hope amid their own pain.

"There's still nights that I cry. Hysterically. But I have to get up, I have to wipe my face, wipe those tears, and continue going because someone out there needs me," Helm said.

"Just continue to believe in yourself. Just continue to believe in yourself and know that something great is ahead of you," Helm said.

The Bright Light Foundation is hosting its third annual Families Fighting Fentanyl awareness event Monday night at 7 p.m. at Banners on Boston Road.

Annie Brown is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have a story for Annie, send her an email at annie.brown@wlex.tv

