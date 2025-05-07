KET responds to funding cuts for public broadcasting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One of the latest executive orders to come from the White House could force cuts at public broadcasting organizations in Kentucky.

In an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Thursday, the administration is calling for all direct taxpayer funding to be halted for NPR and PBS, both of which have affiliates across the commonwealth.

Kentucky Educational Television (KET), the PBS affiliate based in Lexington, is worried about its future and local programming, as 14% of its $30 million budget is made up of federal funding.

"It, quite frankly, will be devastating to KET, because we rely on it so much for our local productions," said Executive Director Shae Hopkins.

The executive order demands that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting stop funding NPR and PBS "to the maximum extent allowed by law."

The White House explained its decision to issue the executive order as a response to biased programming on public media.

The order reads in part:

"Which viewpoints NPR and PBS promote does not matter. What does matter is that neither entity presents a fair, accurate, or unbiased portrayal of current events to taxpaying citizens."

Hopkins said that view is not representative of the work at KET.

"I just know at KET, we strive every day to uphold the highest journalistic standards. To be unbiased, to be fair. To present a wide array of viewpoints," she said.

According to KET, the statewide organization reaches 2 million people per week, both on air and online, with free content accessible to anyone.

"KET was created more than 60 years ago with the vision that every Kentuckian, no matter their location, no matter their circumstance, would have access to educational programs and services," she said.

